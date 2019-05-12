WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow and ice being reported on the Mass Pike in western Massachusetts on Mother's Day. State Police confirm they've responded to multiple crashes.
As of 1 p.m. the speed limit has been reduced to 30 mph on I-90 from the NY border to Exit 3.
Earlier the speed limit was reduced to 40 mph. this was around noon time.
We're told the MassDOT has crews out treating the roadway. Drivers take caution when traveling on this stretch of highway.
Trooper Deangelis tells us they had 7 minor crashes reported. This included in Blandford, Becket, and Ludlow. The first crash came in at about 11 a.m. Mother's Day.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
State Police are starting to clear out those crash scenes. Single lane traffic in some areas.
Western Mass News started to receive multiple reports of snow falling around that 11 a.m. time period. This was in the higher elevations including in Blandford, Otis, Russell, Huntington and Worthington.
For your First Warning Weather report click here.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
