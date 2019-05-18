WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of Westfield. A water main break has caused 'major' damage to Pontoosic Road, police report.
Lt. Pitoniak tells Western Mass News Pontoosic Road is closed from Feeding Hills Road (Rt. 187) to Crescent Circle.
A detour is in place. Traffic is being directed down Crescent Circle to Canal Drive then onto Shaker Road.
Rt. 187 traffic side is open (Feeding Hills Road), but vehicles cannot turn onto Pontoosic Road.
"They must use Shaker Rd.," Lt. Pitoniak says, "To Canal Drive to Crescent Circle if they need to get back onto Pontoosic Road.
The water main break is in the area of #19 Pontoosic Rd. We're told the break happened around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police say it has caused 'major damage' to the roadway.
"Road is caving in," Lt. Pitoniak says.
Pontoosic will be closed through the evening hours.
We're told that water from the break went under the home located at 19 Pontoosic Road. No word if it flooded the house, however Lt. Pitoniak confirms the homeowner did have to leave.
"Hopefully it didn't undermine the home's foundation," he told us.
At this time crews are trying to determine if the pipe belongs to West Springfield or Westfield.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As new details come into our newsroom we'll update this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
