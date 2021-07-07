WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An underpass in the center of Warren is closed Wednesday morning due to a water main break.
According to Warren police, traffic will have to detour around side streets to access Southbridge Road, Maple Street and Main Street.
In photos sent to our newsroom you can see traffic cones placed around a massive hole and water pooling on the street.
Police say the water department is working to isolate the break. No word yet on how long it's expected to take to resolve the issue.
A Western Mass news viewer reached out to our newsroom claiming residents were not alerted about the water main break or disruption to their water service.
We have left several messages to police and officials at the Warren Water Department but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.