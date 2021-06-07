SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Drivers were left dealing with some extra traffic during rush hour Monday morning due to a crash on I-91NB.
According to MassDOT, the crash was reported around 8:00 a.m. Traffic was backed up between Exit 8 at Main Street and Exit 4 at Broad Street.
Officials say the crash caused the two right lanes of the highway to be temporarily blocked. The lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.
No word yet on any injuries.
