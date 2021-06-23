HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers are experiencing some traffic backups on I-91NB in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the right lane near mile marker 16 is temporarily closed for cleanup of debris in the roadway.
It's believed several vehicles struck concrete debris from work going on in the area. Those vehicles were temporarily disabled in the breakdown lane but have since cleared.
Our Western Mass News crew spotted traffic backed up for several exits.
No word on when the cleanup will be complete.
