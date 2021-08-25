Car crash generic MGN file

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bay Street Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck around 6:35 a.m.

Officials could not provide any information about any injuries sustained during the crash but say traffic is being temporarily detoured at Tapley and Sycamore Streets while the traffic unit investigates.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

