SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All eastbound travel lanes of I-291 have reopened after a car fire just before exit 5A.
Shortly after extinguishing the fire, the breakdown lane was back open to traffic.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Mass. State Police reported that just before noon, all lanes were reopen, but heavy traffic remained in the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.