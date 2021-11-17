CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic on East Main Street will be limited to one lane heading westbound beginning Wednesday from 7:30a.m. until 3:30p.m.
Eastbound traffic will remain in two lanes.
According to local officials, a new water main connection is being installed.
The traffic pattern, just west of the American Legion Memorial Bridge, is expected to last about 2 weeks.
Officials suggest that commuters seek alternate routes if possible.
