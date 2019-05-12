Traffic stop in Bernardston results in three arrests.

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police arrested a man and two women on drug trafficking charges after pulling them over on Route 91 on Wednesday.
David Procopio, official spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, tells us that, on Wednesday, May 8, Trooper Michael Leslie pulled over a Hyundai Elantra for a defective license plate light, as well as a passenger-side taillight.
While he was speaking to the driver, later identified as 35-year-old East Hardwick resident Amanda Stacey, Trooper Leslie observed drug paraphernalia and an axe-style weapon, which was at Stacey's side, inside the vehicle.
Stacey was asked to step out of the vehicle and to put away the weapon.
A small amount of crack and powder cocaine was located on Stacey, and, as a result, the other two occupants, later identified as 34-year-old Angela Limoges of Hyde Park, Vermont and 43-year-old Ricardo Romero of Jamaica, New York, were asked to step out of the vehicle so that they could be searched.
Trooper Leslie was able to recover a total of 125 grams of cocaine, seventy-one grams of heroin, and a small amount of prescription drugs.
All three occupants were then placed under arrest and were booked at the State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls.
Stacey, Romero, and Limoges were arraigned in Greenfield District Court earlier this week on several charges, including trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
