Traffic stop in Chicopee results in one arrest.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Belchertown man was arrested on several charges following a traffic stop in late December.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, December 27, detectives Matt Muldoon and Sgt. Chris Sawa were driving an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed the car driving in front of them failed to use his traffic signal when he made a turn.
Authorities were able to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle without incident and, upon speaking with the two occupants, determined that the operator did not have a license and that the passenger had a suspended license.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a .357 magnum pistol, which was found inside the glove box.
Officials were able to determine that the gun belonged to the operator of the vehicle.
However, the operator, later identified as 23-year-old Belchertown resident Melvin Rios, did not have a license to carry.
Rios was then arrested on the following charges:
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession of ammunition without a license
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Fail to signal
- Improper storage of a firearm
He was then taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking, where he was held until his $1,040 bail was posted.
