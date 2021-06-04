Traffic stop in Greenfield leads to drug arrests

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A motor vehicle stop in Greenfield resulted in two arrests for drug trafficking Wednesday, according to a release from Massachusetts State Police Thursday.
According to police, a Trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop after observing a blue Ford Fusion with a broken brake light driving 55 miles over the speed limit of a construction zone north of exit 43 in Greenfield.
The Trooper approached the operator, Sara Moses, 40 of Vernon, Vt. Who said she did not have her driver’s license in possession. Lavigne then observed in the door pocket a glass pipe with burnt residue and other drug paraphernalia and passenger Tyronne Pierce, 29, of East Hartford, Conn. reach between his right leg and the door.
According to State Police, Pierce was ordered to keep his hands in sight and other troopers arrived on the scene to assist. As Moses was placed in handcuffs, a switchblade was spotted in Pierce’s waistband. He was removed from the vehicle, the knife was confiscated, and he was put into handcuffs. Moses was also found to be in possession of what is believed to be crack cocaine.
When searching the vehicle, Police found a black digital scale covered in a white powdery substance and a glass pipe in the driver’s side door. In the trunk Police discovered a backpack containing 500 individually packaged wax bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be 14.6 grams of fentanyl, an Arizona Iced Tea can with 50 grams of crack cocaine, additional packing bags, and rubber bands inside.
Both were placed under arrest and transported to Shelbourne Falls barracks for booking and are scheduled to appear in court, according to Police.
Moses is being charged for:
- Trafficking In Fentanyl
- Trafficking In Cocaine
- Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law
- Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
- Speeding
- Lights Violation
Pierce is being charged for:
- Trafficking In Fentanyl
- Trafficking In Cocaine
- Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law
- Carrying A Dangerous Weapon
