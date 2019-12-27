HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people from Holyoke are behind bars after police seized drugs and cash from their vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
According to Mass State Police officials, just after midnight Friday morning, Trooper Patrick Dolan was on patrol on Pleasant Street in Holyoke when he noticed that a black 2005 Honda Accord didn't have a front registration plate and one of the vehicle's headlights was out.
Trooper Dolan sounded his lights and pulled the vehicle over without incident at the intersection of Pleasant and Dwight Streets.
When he approached the vehicle, he observed a total of two occupants inside, who were later identified as 34-year-old Holyoke resident Radames Escalera and 35-year-old Carlos Rosario-Infante.
Trooper Dolan observed Rosario-Infante reach towards a duffel bag located on the floor behind the passenger.
Rosario-Infante informed Trooper Dolan that he did not have his license or his vehicle registration on him, but did divulge his name to Trooper Dolan.
Both individuals were asked to step outside so that officials could conduct a through search of the vehicle.
A search of the Accord resulted in the seizure of 150 grams of, what is believed to be, heroin and approximately $12,490 in cash.
Both occupants were then placed under arrest and taken to the State Police barracks in Northampton for booking before being transported to the Hampshire County House of Corrections until their arraignments later that day.
A list of charges was not immediately available.
A Mass State Police K9, an additional State Police trooper, and Holyoke Police were called in to assist with the investigation.
