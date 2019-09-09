Traffic stop in Northampton results in three arrests.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A traffic stop Monday morning in Northampton resulted in three arrests.
According to Northampton Police officials, around 1:45 Monday morning, Officer Benjamin Beaver was on patrol on Elm Street (Rt. 9) when he observed a Mazada with Virginia license plates traveling with a broken light.
A system search on the vehicle revealed that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of the city of Holyoke on August 30.
Officer Beaver stated that the vehicle in question was reportedly traveling with a an unspecified Hyundai.
When he pulled the Mazda over on Randolph Place, the Hyundai, which was being driven by 19-year-old Delyon Wright of Holyoke, pulled off to the side of the road and parked next to the vehicle in question.
A check of the Hyundai's license plates revealed that that vehicle had recently been reported stolen out of Village Hill in Northampton.
Both Wright and the driver of the Mazda, later identified as a 15-year-old male, as well as Wright's passenger, who was later identified as 19-year-old Holyoke resident Kira Tillman, were taken into custody.
Both Wright and Tillman were charged with two counts of receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
Wright was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The juvenile that was taken into custody was arraigned in Hampshire Juvenile Court in Hadley on Monday on two counts of receiving a stolen motor vehicle sometime in the day.
Wright and Tillman were arraigned in Northampton District court on the above mentioned charges earlier today as well.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that an unlocked vehicle at Village Hill had been entered and had several items stolen from it.
Officials believe that this theft was related to the Hyundai that had been stolen of Village Hill.
If you have any information on these break-ins or if your vehicle was parked in Village Hill and it has been broken into, you are asked to contact the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.
