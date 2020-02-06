Traffic stop in Southampton results in one arrest.

(Photo provided by Southampton Police Department)

 Andrew Masse

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Southampton Monday evening.

According to Southampton Police officials, Officer Erik Loiko pulled a vehicle over on Rt. 10 around 5:00 p.m. and arrested the operator, 29-year-old Springfield resident Wilmar Chum, on a federal warrant.

Officials also seized a loaded 9mm pistol with defaced serial numbers, multiple bags of cocaine, a scale, and over $300 in cash.

Chum was then turned over to federal authorities.

Charges related to the seized properties are pending.

