WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug bust Wednesday night.
Ware Police tell us that on the night of November 14th, at 10 p.m., a Ware Police officer pulled a vehicle over on Chestnut Street for a basic motor vehicle infraction.
The operator, later identified as 32-year-old Bobbie Grimes, happened to have an outstanding warrant out for him, and was placed under arrest.
Police later searched Grimes' home and recovered a large amount of heroin and cash.
The amount of heroin and cash recovered has not been disclosed.
Grimes is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, subsequent offense, and an arrest warrant.
He is also being held on a $25,000 cash bail, and is expected to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Monday, November 19th.
