SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People continue to mourn the loss of the NBA legend, his daughter and the 7 other victims killed in the crash.
Western Mass News spoke with health experts about the grief and emotion that many around the world are now feeling.
Sunday's deadly helicopter crash in California is still leaving many, including Carlos Leon from Springfield, shocked and speechless.
"Devastated. I didn’t believe it. To me it was shocking and it’s just sad all around. Especially with his daughter," Leon said.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the pilot and six other people including coaches, parents, and athletes were all killed when the Sikorsky S-76 went down in Calabasas.
The devastating news is still difficult to come to terms with. Health officials, such as Kimberly Lee with MHA, said it's okay.
"It also reminds us just how important it is for us to lead the absolutely best lives we can and if people, because of this tragedy or any other situation in their life are feeling less than healthy emotionally, talk to somebody," Lee explained.
Mental Health Association (MHA) said this tragedy impacts people of all ages, from young athletes to lifelong fans.
"There are other people who are being immediately impacted by such a significant loss as well. Certainly the immediate family, Kobe Bryant's other children and his wife, the other siblings, spouses, family members, friends, parents, neighbors who knew the other individuals who were on that trip as well. It really does have a far-reaching cascading effect in terms of people’s emotions," Lee said.
It's also important we recognize those emotions and act on them.
"The way children may be experiencing grief or experiencing a reaction to Kobe Bryant's death and to his daughter's death, certainly be there for them. Let them know that it’s okay to express their feelings. It’s okay for them to talk about how they’re feeling. Be present...just to keep an eye on your children and to be sure you’re allowing them the space to express how they’re feeling," Lee explained.
