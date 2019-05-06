SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week, a Springfield school resource officer was suspended following an alleged interaction with a student.
Lawrence Pietrucci was removed from Kiley Middle School and the department's Quebec unit at the end of April.
The incident has sparked the conversation on what kind of training school resources officers go through.
The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) said that the position of a school resource officer might be the most unique role in law enforcement and that's why it's important the officers receive specialized training.
Last week, acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood suspended Officer Lawrence Pietrucci following an alleged physical interaction with a student at Kiley Middle School.
Springfield Police said Pietrucci had been at the school since January and with the department for 20 years.
While some officers have gone through NASRO training, it is not mandated by the state.
NASRO told Western Mass News from their records, Officer Pietrucci has not completed their training.
"But our officers do go through various levels of training. Some have gone through NASRO training. Others have done types of training such as de-escalation and active shooter training, which are all very important pieces when you're going to be putting someone in schools," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
When it comes to pairing a police officer with a school, Springfield Police and NASRO said you have to be very selective.
"It can be quite a collision if it’s not done properly. I think this conversation on the reports of the Springfield SRO recently. Springfield Police Department, however, is one of those departments that’s been very progressive in doing this the right way. The majority of their officers have been trained through us. I believe that they’ve established that collaborative relationship with the school district. A lot of things are in place there for great success with this program," said Mo Canady, executive director of NASRO.
When it comes to training, NASRO said they work on a SRO-Triad concept, highlighting a school resource officers roles as:
- Law enforcement role
- Educator
- Informal councilor
Formal school discipline really belongs to school district. That’s something we encourage through our training that SROs work to keep themselves removed from. When we’re talking about suspensions and expulsions, those really belong to the school," Canady said.
Springfield Police said the last time NASRO was here for training was back in November 2017. They had 11 officers go through their program.
