(WGGB/WSHM) -- System issues caused delays at the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday.
The RMV tweeted around 10:30 a.m. today that a federal system issue was preventing them from being able to verify U.S. passports at registry branches.
In addition, the RMV was not able process certain license or identification transactions due to that issue.
Officials tweeted around 2:30 p.m. that the issue had been resolved. They thanks the public for their patience during that time.
