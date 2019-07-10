Transformer fire leaves over 4,000 western Mass residents in the dark.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over 4,000 Eversource customers in the Springfield and Longmeadow are without power following a transformer fire.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that they were called to Dwight Road, around 8:15 p.m., to douse a transformer that caught fire.
Eversource crews arrived on scene around 8:25 p.m. and are working to restore power to approximately 4,300 customers.
Power is expected to be restored to the majority of those residents within the next hour.
However, a few hundred residents can expect to have their power restored within two to three hours.
