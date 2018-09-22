BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police say 2 people have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Mass. Pike in Brimfield.
Troopers also tell us they are seeing miles of backup on I-90 westbound because of a couple of disabled motor vehicles, this crash, and because of traffic heading to the Big E.
This was at about 2p.m. Saturday.
The multi-vehicle crash in Brimfield occurred westbound at the 67 mile marker in the left lane of travel around 1 p.m.
Two people were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with minor injuries following that crash, State Police say.
State Police say that a four-mile backup continued even after the lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m., primarily due to people heading to the Big E.
A trooper we spoke to at the State Police Barracks in Charlton also told Western Mass News they're seeing a lot of rubber necking going on and that traffic is slow starting from about Exit 11 westbound.
