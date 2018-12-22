SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The outside of a building on Temple Street in Springfield was damaged in a trash fire Saturday morning.
This according to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner.
Leger reports firefighters were called to the scene at 2:21 a.m. and when they arrived they found the pile of trash on fire outside next to the building.
Leger tells Western Mass News the fire spread to the exterior of the building causing under $5,000 in damages.
Luckily, firefighters were able to knock down the flames before it spread into the structure itself.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
