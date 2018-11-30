EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trash troubles continue in East Longmeadow. A code enforcement banning bigger bins comes as a surprise to many residents.
As a result, their trash was left by the curbside.
All this week, the town's health department has been flooded with calls over the issue.
Not everyone's trash in East Longmeadow got picked up this week. Beginning Monday, any barrel over 35 gallons would be left curbside.
Health director Aimee Petrosky told Western Mass News that the problem started last winter when, for weeks, some residents did not have a single trash pick up from the contracted hauler: a company called Republic.
"In December and January, three or four weeks where Republic was having issues and couldn't get the trash off the ground for our residents," Petrosky noted.
A whole lot of residents are not happy.
"And rightfully so, I mean if your trash isn't getting picked up and it's something you're paying for, it's something you should be able to expect," Petrosky explained.
The problem: Republic told the town that residents simply have too much trash.
"Our trash tonnage had constantly been going up. They were having to leave town more often to go to dump it because they can't dump it in town, so they take it out, so if the trucks aren't on the road in East Longmeadow, they aren't picking up trash," Petrosky added.
Come to find out, Petrosky said, a 35 gallon barrel has actually been town law, so to speak, for 10 years when East Longmeadow launched a new recycling program.
"It's been in effect since 2008, but at some point along the way, it stopped being enforced," Petrosky said.
In July, Petrosky said that together with the trash company, they launched a public education campaign and this month, residents not in compliance - who had those bigger bins - would still get their trash picked up, but trash workers would slap a stickers on the barrel.
It's a warning to comply by this week or their trash would not be accepted.
The problem is that residents on dozens of streets never got the warning.
"We have no answer from republic on why." Petrosky said.
While unfortunate and understandably frustrating, Petrosky said the town is offering two free green trash bags to affected residents.
Petrosky said that contract negotiations for a trash hauler begin in 2020. Whether it's the current company or not, she said the town is looking at a standardized barrel system like many other cities and towns currently have. She said the barrels would be bigger and cost of the cans would be rolled into the cost of the contract.
