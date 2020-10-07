HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly one year after the partial collapse of a Holyoke building, it's still in pieces and now littered with trash.
The building has been sitting for a long time now, with the sidewalk blocked off and people now using the area as a dumping ground.
We spoke with the owner of a neighboring building who said the cleanup process has been slow going.
Bricks and rubble litter the ground on High Street in Holyoke.
The area still blocked off by a fence after a partial building collapse nearly a year ago.
“The building collapsed, you know off the roof, then the building started to make some pressure to outside and danger my building because my building is common wall with the other building,” said Eddie Rivera, who owns the building next door.
Riviera said it’s been a long process to get this mess cleaned up.
Western Mass News received a copy of the permit pulled for the building to be taken down. You can see it was issued January of this year.
However, 10 months later, the building remains an open shell.
The area has been turned into somewhat of a dumping site with trash and tires thrown over the fence.
According to Rivera, in order to demolish the building next door - which is owned by Paper City Partner LLC - contractors needed to be able to secure Rivera’s building from the inside, but then coronavirus pandemic hit, which slowed down the entire process.
“It was supposed to be cleaned out a long time ago. The problem is because of COVID-19, one of the tenants was scared to move out. We tried to provide hotel and everything,” Riviera added.
Once the apartments and this room were ready, the supportive work was done.
Western Mass News reached out to Holyoke building inspector Damion Cote to get answers on when the building will be demolished.
Cote said in a statement, in part:
“I can say that the contractor that has completed the supportive work to the neighboring structure has completed the work and we will likely be inspecting this work this week pending some paperwork. After that the demolition contractor can proceed to remove the building. I have not heard when they are planning to start up again."
For Rivera, he hopes the building will be cleaned up soon.
“I think we are almost on the other side of the river, so very soon, we can enjoy it. It caused pain. Now, we can maybe smiling after everything and forget what happened before,” Rivera noted.
