LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders called to the scene of a deadly crash in Ludlow this week received trauma counseling on Friday.
This particular accident scene was particularly difficult since children were involved.
Officers at the Ludlow Police Department were among those who rushed to the crash scene two days ago, where two young children died.
The circumstances are sure to have a lasting impact on everyone involved.
"Most of us really look at first responders as bringing that level of safety and we have confidence in them," said Lois Nesci, trauma expert with the Center for Human Development (CHD).
A traumatic scene can have lasting affects on first responders.
On Wednesday, a three vehicle accident claimed the lives of two children and left two other people seriously injured in Ludlow.
Nesci said it is important for first responders to understand what they are going through,
"It's not always evident to them at the time because at the time they are responding to the actual crisis, but at some point, they need to think about how that impacted them how they felt," Nesci said.
The Ludlow emergency response team understands the importance of good mental health.
On Friday, the Ludlow police and fire departments called in the Western Mass Critical Incident Stress Management Team to help any first responders called to the crash scene.
In a statement released by the Ludlow Fire Department, they said: "This repeated exposure to stress after time has been proven to cause emergency responders both physical and mental harm. In the interest of promoting good mental and physical health throughout a individual's career, we have, and will continue to, make the help available when circumstances deem it appropriate."
It’s important to note that family members or co-workers can look out for signs that someone may need help.
"If there is a change in their mood, for instance, if they get sad or if they get angry or withdrawal or if they are at home and begin to have nightmare or things like that," Nesci explained.
We’re told the mental health resources for the firefighters and police officers are also available for the EMS and dispatchers as well.
