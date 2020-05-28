NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reopening guidelines are being put in place across the country and many people are wondering if it’s safe to travel and where they can go.
Others remain in limbo about their upcoming planned trips.
With social distancing guidelines still in place in Massachusetts, some residents are looking to take a vacation and getaway, but some are hesitant.
“We are looking at different ways to motivate people in a calming way,” said Martha Borawksi, president of Pioneer Valley Travel in Northampton.
Borawski told Western Mass News right now, people are calling her trying to figure out where they can go and how they can get there safely.
“So we are looking at those places to drive two or three hours. We are looking at different resorts that we are booking and holding for people,” Borawski added.
Many travelers are also postponing trips due to COVID-19 fears.
“It’s a wait-and-see, depending on where they will go. A lot of people are hoping there is a vaccine. If there’s a vaccine, they will continue to their trips,” Borawski explained.
However, if you are looking to take flight and get away soon, it’s still possible.
“Disney is hoping to open in July, Vegas is going to be open in June and so things are slowly opening. How they are going to be doing things is a different story,” Borawski said.
So those of you who do have that travel bug, popular destinations are looking promising with new policies in place and Borawski said many of the islands will be opening soon, but do your research first.
“What is the incidents down in the island? What has been the number of virus of COVID-19 and you look at each island and try to figure out what has been there history and if it’s been good, I think it’s okay,” Borawski explained.
If you have made the decision to get away, Borawski added that it’s important to note, airlines have been very vigilant - making sure passengers board from the back of the plane, wear a mask, and use hand sanitizer.
“…And they've got these fogging machines they put on, which are very good and the air circulating is very good on aircrafts,” Borawski noted.
Just be sure to get to the airport even earlier than before.
“…Because we have TSA lines. The TSA lines will still have the six feet of distancing, so that you have to take into consideration,” Borawski said.
Biggest suggestion is pretty simple: if you don’t feel comfortable traveling, don’t go.
“If you don’t feel comfortable, you shouldn’t do it. I feel comfortable going right now, so I’m going to do it and, you know, I’ll be able to tell ya in a couple of weeks,” Borawski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.