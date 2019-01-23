HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're looking to actually go to the big game, travel agents said Wednesday to act fast.
Prices of everything from airfare and tickets to the game are only expected to rise from here on out.
It's going to cost you, but what's a few thousand dollars for die-hard Patriots fans. Whether it be planes, trains, or automobiles, you can bet Patriot nation will be in Atlanta to represent.
If you want to go to the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3 by car, from Springfield to Atlanta, that distance is 1,014 miles with a drive time of approximately 16 hours.
"It is a one-time event. It's a once in a lifetime. It's a bucket list item, no doubt about that," said Jay Smith with Sports Travel and Tours in Hatfield.
Smith told Western Mass News that he has several package deals available to watch the Pats take on the Rams. His phone starting ringing the moment the Patriots won last Sunday.
"Yes, there was people right away, 100 percent," Smith added.
Smith's tours include - among other things - hotel and tickets to the game, ranging from about $5,000 per person, based on double occupancy, up to a package for $8,900 per person.
While your jaw is dropping, consider this: game tickets alone are going from about $2,500 up to $7,600 on various popular ticket websites.
"Sometimes, there’s a little bit of a sticker shock as to the cost, but when you're going into the city, like Atlanta, and they're sponsoring, the hotels are not the normal $109 hotel room. They're triple, quadruple, and sometimes even more than that," Smith added.
We looked up airfare from Hartford to Atlanta.
"So, for $600 bucks you can fly non-stop Friday night, have fun in Atlanta on Monday, come back on Monday night," Smith explained.
Let's do the math: two game tickets through Sports Travel and Tours times two plus airfare times two comes to a grand total of $11,400.
However, Smith said that game tickets and airfare are sure to go up. Hotel rooms are sure to disappear.
"As soon as you decide that you want to go and decide that the cost is somewhat doable for you, don't wait," Smith noted.
We checked Amtrak. That's about a 23 hour train ride from Hartford.
It's interesting to note that Sports Travel and Tours does have a group trip to watch the big game planned that's less than $5,000. It's a package deal for fans to watch pool-side during a big party...at a resort in Aruba.
