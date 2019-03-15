CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes is now in its second full day, following two deadly crashes overseas.
The now-global ban is leaving travelers with cancelled flights and travel agents in a bind.
Over 50 countries around the world including the United States have grounded Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft amid growing international concern that's leaving many travelers uneasy.
"Very apprehensive," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee.
That's the way Nowak told Western Mass News her customers are feeling when they see they're traveling on a 737 aircraft.
"We explain to them there's two different types of 737s and they're not on the Max's and you can see the relief," Nowak noted.
Following two deadly plane crashes in 737 Max aircraft, carriers including American Airlines, Southwest, and United have been cancelling flights worldwide.
"Travel insurance doesn't cover it," Nowak explained.
To gauge local impact, Western Mass News reached out to Bradley International Airport, which released a statement that reads:
"The Boeing 737 Max 8 and Boeing 737 Max 9 do not operate on a regular basis out of Bradley International Airport. However, as with any airline, maintenance issues and inclement weather conditions across the country, can reorient how aircrafts get dispatched and it could end up here at the airport."
Nowak said that she's been rebooking customers successfully.
"The 73 people we had that were affected by it have been reprotected," Nowak said.
However, not everyone might find themselves as lucky if they used an online site to book, so Nowak has this advice.
"Let's say you're supposed to go out on Tuesday and they can't get you out until next Thursday and that's not going to work for you, you can get a refund," Nowak explained.
According to the FAA, the temporary ground of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the U.S. will remain in effect until pending further investigation.
