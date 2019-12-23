SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across the state are packing up their cars and suitcases and heading to their holiday destinations. But how many people are expected to travel?
AAA says this holiday season a record breaking amount of people will be traveling.
Just two days away from Christmas and Santa is not the only one to pack up the sleigh and head out the door.
People are hitting the roads, flying and taking trains to get to their holiday hot spots.
"My brother came up from Baltimore Maryland area and um I know I got other family in like New Jersey that came up and that is just my family I know there is a lot of people who are coming from around," says local resident, Matthew Hutchinson.
AAA tells Western Mass News that driving is the number one way to get around this season.
They says more than 104 million people will be driving. More than 6 million people will be taking flight and more three million people will take a train, bus or a cruise.
Austin King says he drove for more than 12 hours from North Carolina to be with his family for the holidays.
"The traffic is definitely a little bit different up here because you know it is more condensed more driver coming up here I think that is just because of holiday times though, " King tells Western Mass News.
King says his family left two weeks ago, but they expect to hit traffic on the way home after New Years..and with two kids in the car he makes sure to have some fun.
"For me I have a couple tricks they are really young so really anything entertains them so we try to play the car game we pick out license plates or whatever it might be so I usually try to leave at night time though if we are heading back. That traffic is unbelievable," adds King.
We stopped by AAA in West Springfield to get a better understanding of the last minute crunch.
Sandra Marsian, vice president AAA Pioneer Valley tells us, "Right now we have over a 150 million people traveling across the country traveling for the holiday season to see friends in family or other folks that are taking this time to go on vacations."
And with more than 2-million of those travelers coming from Massachusetts AAA is reminding everyone that safety comes first. They say plan ahead before heading out the door.
"With so many people on the roads we just want to remind people to avoid distracted driving techniques keep off the phone use a blue tooth headset if they do need to make a phone call and keep their hand on the wheel," Marsian adds.
The busiest travel day is expected to be the day after Christmas, as well as Friday from about 4 to 6 p.m.
Curious what current conditions are out there on the roadways? Check out the Western Mass News 'Traffic' map anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!
