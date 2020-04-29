SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving people wondering what their summer is going to look like and if they can still plan vacations as the future of the virus is unknown.
“That’s all there is coming in right now -- cancellations,” said Denise Nowak, president of Doyle Travel.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing many people to rethink upcoming vacation plans for the summer.
“People are afraid to travel,” Nowak said. “Not only are they afraid to travel, but there’s a lot of places that are not open.”
She said the uncertainty of the virus is impacting summer rentals and vacation bookings around the nation.
As far as hot vacation spots in the western Mass area, she said there is still hope for those planning to visit beach areas in New England later in the summer.
“As far as the Cape, Hampton Beach in New Hampshire and places in Maine, you have to wait until those governors decide yes, you can go there,” she said.
She said right now people are canceling their trips through the end of June.
Nowak said those who have a summer rental for July or August, it’s best to wait it out than to cancel right now.
“Every time they cancel through another date, they have another policy,” she said.
Those who do plan on canceling their trip and bought plane tickets, most airlines will allow buyers to use their ticket towards the purchase of another ticket through Dec. 15, 2021 with no hidden costs.
For the people who are still looking into booking a more local trip or local rental for some point this summer, Nowak has advice.
“I think you should start looking for them because there’s gonna be a lot that is canceled already, so you may say, ‘Oh well, I tried someplace in Orleans in Cape Cod, and there’s nothing available,’ go back and look at it again because it’s probably available now,” she said.
