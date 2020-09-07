SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to recent reports, travel is still significantly down due to the pandemic.
While Labor Day typically marks the end of summer travel, the pandemic changed the business.
“The summer has really been terrible,” said Denise Nowak of Doyal Travel in Chicopee. “Never seen business this down before, and I’ve been in the business 45 years.”
As summer came and went, travelers stayed put this year. According to Value Penguin, nearly 75% of Americans skipped their traditional vacation due to economic and safety concerns, and those who did go on vacation reportedly chose to hit the roads instead of the skies.
“Travel at Bradley has really been down, and most airlines are replacing their larger aircraft for smaller aircraft because we don’t have the passengers that we normally have,” Nowak said.
Nowak said among the small percent still traveling, many are staying close to home.
“What a lot of people are doing is going more locally going to the cape going to New Hampshire, Vermont,” she said.
With New England usually being a place that many people choose for a fall getaway, Western Mass News asked if the fall travel forecast would resemble the summers.
“Right now, the fall isn’t looking too promising at all as far as travel is concerned,” she said. “A lot of people aren’t even thinking about going anywhere for August, September or October, which is usually heavy months of travel for people to stay in this area.”
This is something that’s sure to impact the local economy, and that’s why many businesses are marketing a “second summer” in the early fall months to hopefully stabilize business.
“Luckily, I’ve had a good past couple of years, but I wouldn’t want to go through this again, let me tell you,” she said. “I’m hoping that by the end of the year, things will get a little bit easier.”
But only time will tell.
