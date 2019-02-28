WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Whether you're getting ready for spring break or trying to plan a last minute getaway this winter, it's a popular time of year to escape somewhere warmer.
However, of course, you want to get a good deal and we found that travelers should act quickly with prices skyrocketing.
Winter is finally picking up and if all this snow is making you want to take a vacation, you're not alone
"We have a lot of people making last minute bookings," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Marsian told Western Mass New that flight availability is limited
"Seats are limited for spring break week availability and prices are high if there is availability," Marsian noted.
With spring break weeks starting as early as the first week of March and continuing through the end of the month, travelers might have a tricky time.
Don't lose hope just yet though, if you're itching to get away there are places you can go to save a little extra cash.
"There are a lot of cruises available, whether it be Boston, New Jersey, New York this time of year, so this way, you can hop in a car, take a bus, take a train, and you might be able to find some availability." Marsian added.
Marsian said that destinations where you can eliminate flying will save some cash or trying destinations that you may not think of.
"Mid-country or west coast, that might be of interest to you, that might be a little warmer than where we are now," Marsian said.
Daniel Sullivan of Chicopee said, "My wife just flew to California. She thought she got a pretty good deal."
A travel agent's best advice is to book ahead, but for New Englanders sick of the snow, you might find the perfect trip just in time for spring break,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.