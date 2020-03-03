CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The outbreak of coronavirus is causing growing concerns for those who are traveling across the country.
It's almost spring break and for many local college students, this means vacation time, but the spread of coronavirus has people concerned.
"Hopefully, it's all being taken care of because everyone's talking about it," said Springfield College student Noah Candocia.
Candocia, coming from Florida, said he's glad he doesn't have to worry about traveling this break, especially after being in touch with his friend, who's been dealing with the virus first-hand.
"My friend is a nurse at a hospital and there was a patient there who had the coronavirus, so I was like...(yikes face)...texting her be careful," Candocia added.
Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee told Western Mass News that she's seeing the immediate switch in her customers, going from not worrying about traveling protection to now, hustling for it.
"People who booked prior to said 'No, I don't want insurance. I'm going to go even if I have a broken leg.' Well, who knew that this is going to come up. You just never ever, ever know," Nowak added.
There's been a rush of customers at Doyle Travel Center, looking for protection in case their flights are cancelled due to the coronavirus.
"Yesterday, for instance, I got a couple of calls. One of them was someone had booked their honeymoon about two months ago, wanting to buy the insurance," Nowak said.
This insurance is called 'Cancel for any reason.' One of the only traveling policies you can purchase to cancel a flight if needed because of something like the coronavirus.
"Now, all insurance companies have it. All insurance companies have different pricing for it. It depends upon the cost of your tour and, unfortunately, your age. The older you are, the more expensive it gets," Nowak explained.
To buy this plan, it has to be 21 days after you made your flight reservation. You also have to cancel at least 48 hours prior and you're going to get a 75 percent refund.
Nowak said if you're worried about the coronavirus and want a back-up plan, this is the go-to option.
"You can purchase other policies, but those policies will only cover you in case of illness or death, for yourself or immediate family members," Nowak noted.
Nowak said despite the cost, many are not even hesitating.
"It's an expense. It's a definite expense, but it's worth it," Nowak said.
