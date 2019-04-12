Travel on I-90 in Sturbridge slowed due to vehicle fire.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic on the westbound side of Rt. 20 in Sturbridge was at a standstill Friday night due to a motor vehicle fire.
Sturbridge Police tell us that this happened in one of the travel lanes in the area of the I-84 on-ramp and the I-90 off-ramp.
Troopers with the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Sturbridge stated that the fire has since been extinguished and traffic is flowing normally.
It is unclear if anyone was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
