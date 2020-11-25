(WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has forced many families to switch up their Thanksgiving travel plans.
Whether it’s by car, bus, or train, everyone can agree celebrating Thanksgiving will be different during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There will be way less people,” said Joshua Miller of Pittsfield.
Western Mass News stopped by Union Station in Springfield. It looks a lot different than years past with just a small number of travelers inside.
According to AAA, 50 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving.
That’s a drop to the 55 million in 2019.
“We have people in town visiting from Africa. Actually, my wife’s family is from Nigeria, so they came in about three or four weeks ago” said Chris Caldwell.
Under state guidelines, anyone who enters Massachusetts from high-risk states and countries has to quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19.
Caldwell said his family has been staying safe.
“We are following all the protocols and they are going to get tested before and they just put new testing center in Bradley,” Caldwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.