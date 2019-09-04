WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many may be trying to leave areas expected to be hit by Hurricane Dorian, some travelers at Bradley International Airport are heading into the possible danger zones.
Since our crew arrived at the airport on Wednesday, the airport seemed slower than normal.
So far, three arriving flights from Florida have been cancelled.
Officials report that Hurricane Dorian is about 100 miles off Florida's east coast.
It could reach the coast of the Carolinas this week.
The National Hurricane Center is predicting roughly 15 inches of rain in the Carolina region.
According to officials with Bradley International Airport, they are encouraging people who are flying to and from affected areas to always check and confirm the status of your flight beforehand.
Western Mass News spoke with one woman who was getting on a flight to North Carolina. She said when she gets home, she will head out to stock up on storm necessities.
"I know as soon as I get there, I have to run to the store to see what I can get. I have some supplies to get home just to make sure," said Chanita Hubbard of Fayetteville, NC.
According to Red Cross, since Monday, more than 12,000 people stayed in Red Cross and community centers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Hubbard said her family is used to storms. One of the things they do to make sure they are fully prepared is to fill up their bath tub in case they run out of clean water.
