(WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of people are hitting the roads this weekend to visit family and friends for the holiday.
AAA said they have already seen a big increase this year from last year with traffic volume expected to reach close to pre-pandemic levels. We caught up with travelers heading east on the Mass. Pike Thursday evening and they said that, so far, traffic hadn’t been too bad.
“Local travelers should probably expect some traffic,” said Mark Schieldrop with AAA Northeast.
AAA is expecting 110 million people to travel nationwide this holiday weekend, with 2.3 million of those travelers in Massachusetts. Experts said a majority of those will travel by car.
“We expect traffic volume this year to reach almost pre-pandemic levels. We're at about 92 percent of where we were in 2019, which was a record travel year,” Schieldrop added.
Schieldrop explained that most people will be traveling 50 miles or more. Aaron Steinig and his family were traveling from Michigan to Boston and then New York. They started their journey Wednesday night.
“On and off the road, between 12 to 24 hours, but we like to make stops, ya know…move around a little bit, little sight-seeing, maybe pick up a toy or two,” Steinig explained.
Another traveler, Beth Lyons, said concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant haven't changed her holiday plans, but she is taking extra precautions.
“I’m already triple vaxxed and I’ve got extra good masks,” Lyons noted.
As for the busiest time to travel, Schieldrop said that was Thursday afternoon.
“That’s when people who are still working and commuting are going to be mixing with those holiday travelers,” Schieldrop said.
However, we caught up with Erica Jhaliardo on her commute home from work and she said the roads weren’t bad.
“On the way back, so far, so good, so hopefully that continues,” Jhaliardo added.
Airports also seeing long lines. Schieldrop said there's been a significant increase in air travel with traffic volume expected to be up 184 percent from last year.
