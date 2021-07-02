SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News checked in with travelers on how their holiday plans are looking despite the rain.
People have been hitting the roads all night long. as AAA said they’re expecting travel volumes this holiday weekend to be close to pre-pandemic levels.
"It's okay, I mean I hate driving in the rain. It's okay, I mean I hate driving in the rain," said Kyle Moraton, who is heading home from Cooperstown.
The thought many people had driving to their July 4th weekend destinations in Friday's wet weather across western Mass. as AAA said, here in the Bay State, it's estimated that about 1.3 million people are planning independence day trips. That’s more than 300 thousand compared to last year, with most of them driving.
Many traveler's plans could be altered, as the rain may put a damper on what most had hoped for, a sunny 4th of July weekend.
For Albany resident Abby Green, she left after getting off work this afternoon to see her sister in Providence for the holiday weekend.
“Well, the weather looks terrible. So we were going to go to the parade on the 5th. And then go to the beach. But now we're not really sure what we're going to do. Because the weather does not look nice,” said Green.
That includes Friday's near-constant rain.
“I mean it's not too bad. my car handles it well. But other drivers are interesting,” said Green.
For others, they’re hitting the wet roads to pick up their significant others, but they also expected to hit traffic.
"It's Sharon, it's about give or take two hours away from here. Although my live GPS feed is showing bumper-to-bumper traffic jams out in Charlton. So all bets are off," said Agawam resident Joshua Hodges.
AAA also added gas prices are expected to be the most expensive since 2014, with a national average price of three dollars per gallon.
