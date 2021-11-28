LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--As the holiday weekend comes to a close, many people headed home tonight after spending Thanksgiving with their family and friends.
AAA predicted Sunday was one of the busiest travel days of the season. AAA predicts that when all is said and done, more than 53 million people will have traveled this Holiday weekend. But despite the busy roadways, things seemed to be moving pretty smoothly for most drivers we spoke with.
"We were expecting about 53.4 million people to travel this holiday," said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast spokesperson.
Schieldrop told Western Mass News there was a rebound in travel in 2021, but more people on the roads also means more traffic and safety concerns.
We anticipate because of the higher traffic volume, more service calls, so we expect about 400 thousand calls for roadside assistance during the holiday period, which is a substantial number of calls...We know through past experience that people are definitely more likely to get into a collision this time of year mainly because of an increase in impaired driving," said Schieldrop.
Despite the increase in travel, Schieldrop said things seem to be moving smoothly and travelers who stopped at the Ludlow Rest Stop on the Mass Pike Sunday night agree.
"Traffic hasn't been bad. I think we're behind the traffic now and on the way up it wasn't too bad either, so I think we got lucky," said Noel Faddem of Duxbury.
"'It hasn't been too bad. It slowed down a couple different places, but as long as it's not stopped, I'm happy with it." said Amelia Blanch, who was headed to Shrewsbury.
Other drivers weren’t as lucky. Graham Atherton spent the holiday weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. he hit the road at around 9:00 Sunday morning and he told us his drive was pretty hectic.
"Lot of crashes, a lot of people pulled over, much more than I've ever seen personally on this drive," said Atherton.
With parts of western Mass. expecting some snow showers Sunday night, AAA said drivers have to change their habits this time of year, which means slowing down. They add that now is a good time to get winter tires if you haven’t already.
