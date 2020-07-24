NORTHAMPTON/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker orders a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers coming to the Bay State from outside the northeast and Hawaii.
This order comes as states like California, Texas, and Florida continue to rise in coronavirus case numbers. Western Mass News spoke to some travelers about this.
Some of the public have come forward and said this is needed.
But others think it's pointless, and someone from the hospitality industry said this travel restriction may not impact them much at all.
On Friday, the governor issued an executive order on travel, He said if you come from outside New England, New York, New Jersey, or Hawaii, you must fill out a Massachusetts travel form and quarantine for 14 days.
Travelers can avoid quarantine with proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past three days.
“I think it's necessary, primarily to stop the spread of the coronavirus," said traveler from Albany, New York, Teena Scurry.
Scurry was traveling from Albany, New York, and heading to Connecticut to visit her son, said someone coming from a high-risk area should stay put.
"It's air born, they don't need to be out in public. They don't need to interact with people. They need to social distance and just to make sure that they're healthy, and those around them stay healthy," Scurry said.
Those who come from a high-risk state and fail to follow the new travel order could be fined up to $500 per day, but one traveler said a quarantine could be just as costly.
"We can't afford it, you know? Take that time out of your schedule, where are you going to do it at?" said West Springfield resident Paul Roy.
Roy thinks this new travel order should not be in place and believes it could hurt the economy.
"It's going to stop a lot of tourists, and it's going to stop business, people coming to visit," Roy said.
One hotel manager told Western Mass News they can’t force people to quarantine. All they can do is tell them to check out the travel form on the state's website and to fill it out.
As far as the travel restriction hurting the hospitality industry, it may not make a difference for some.
“I mean the hospitality industry has been down quite a bit anyway, so I don't know how much more it's going to affect," said Hotel Northampton's general manager Jeffrey Hoess-Brooks.
This new order goes into effect on August 1st.
