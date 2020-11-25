SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds are still traveling for Thanksgiving amid the pandemic.
Robin Perez told Western Mass News he was not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from seeing his family on Thanksgiving.
"I just landed at Bradley International Airport. I flew in from Orlando, Florida, and will spend the weekend here with my family for Thanksgiving, trying to make something a little normal," Perez explained.
Perez said he's following Massachusetts guidelines by staying in quarantine. The state is also advising people from high-risk states to get tested for COVID-19.
He told us only a small amount of people were on his flight.
"It was surprising. There were only 16 people on the plane. I thought it was going to be busy and packed with everyone traveling," he said.
But Western Mass News checked in at Bradley International Airport, where there were long lines while travelers, wearing masks, holding tickets to their holiday destinations.
"We committed during the summer to see our daughter, who she and her husband are expecting their first baby, and we are having another daughter flying from California that we haven’t seen in a while. We thought it would be a good idea to safely visit them," Perez added.
Meanwhile, Amy Fleming, a limousine driver, said she's working on Thanksgiving Day, but the coronavirus is always top of mind.
"I will be going to work at 4 a.m. to Bradley, and then after Bradley, I have to switch cars and go to New York," she explained. "Every trip that I do, they get wiped down."
Mass. State Police are putting out extra patrols Wednesday night to make sure everyone stays safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.