SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- During the holiday weekend, AAA expects a majority of people to travel by car. Western Mass News checked in with some who are hitting the road.
According to AAA, the highest traffic volume will be from noon till nine at night. That’s why one traveler we spoke with said he wanted to hit the road early.
“We left at 7:10 this morning to make sure we didn't get any traffic,” said Phil Bartlett of Westport, Mass.
Bartlett explained why he left Colton, New York early Monday morning. He’s on his way back to Westport, Mass. His goal, to avoid traffic on the Mass Pike.
"The Mass Pike can build up. and so we definitely want to beat that. So I think we only get 50 miles more to get to 146 to head south. So we're in good shape," said Bartlett.
As far as COVID concerns go:
“We were traveling to a remote area. The Adirondacks. so it was very few people there. We were out in the wilderness. So no we weren't concerned about it at all," said Bartlett.
Other travelers said they haven't run into much traffic yet, but that might change as they head further east.
"Coming back it's been great. We just got off the backroads and got on the highway," said Charles Thomas, from Plymouth, Mass.
"Once we getting a little closer to Plymouth, I think it might be a different story," said Thomas.
Also happening today, many college students are headed back to campus, after spending the holiday weekend with their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.