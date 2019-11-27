SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is get-away Wednesday, a day notorious with travel ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Typically, many people are either traveling themselves, or know someone traveling to them.
And while everyone's schedule is a little different, with today being the first day people can break away from school and work, the roads are expected to be busy.
According to AAA, they are anticipating this to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000.
Western Mass News checked in with Union Station Manager Nicole Sweeney, she tells us they expect today to be the peak of day of travel.
They estimate 1.49 million people will travel by trains, buses, and cruise ships.
4.5 million people will fly.
And the roads will be jammed packed with another 49.3 million who decided to drive to their destinations.
But for some travelers we spoke with, they said they are planning on a combination of both.
"I went to the bus station in Providence and took the Springfield bus here," said Samantha McCormack. "Pretty quick, it takes just a couples hours."
"I travel from Hampton, Virginia because I attend Hampton University and it's kind of a nine hour drive, so my friend, she stopped in New Haven and I traveled to here on a train from New Haven to Springfield," said Azariah Mabry.
But maybe you aren't planning on traveling today, but instead are planning on celebrating Thanksgiving Eve.
