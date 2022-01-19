WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about the impact of new 5G wireless service has prompted AT&T and Verizon to delay launching it around some major airports after airline companies said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause major flight disruptions.

“I think it's a good thing. I think until I understand what's going on as a traveler to make sure that all travelers are safe understanding this new technology and how it's going to impact our pilots flying safely,” said Aric Camp.

Travelers at Bradley International Airport shared their thoughts Wednesday about the launch of 5G near some airports after the Federal Aviation Administration expressed worries this week that the launch near some airports could throw off readings from some aircraft equipment potentially causing many flight delays across the nation.

“I'm just surprised when I heard about this, that nothing had been done and that they've been working on this for a year,” said Cheryl Lindburd.

Major wireless companies AT&T and Verizon had hoped to start 5G at the beginning of the year, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect multiple devices to the internet without slowing it down.

AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm The company said Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many — and work with federal regulators to settle a dispute over potential interference from new 5G service.

The FAA urged the companies to push the launch of 5G back as it could affect critical equipment used on aircrafts. They said that the 5G signal is similar to radar altimeters, which pilots use to judge their distance from the ground when landing their planes.

The aviation industry is currently working to figure out how to safely operate this new technology.

In a statement obtained by Western Mass News, the FAA said, in part:

"We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex U.S. airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G."

The FAA added that they anticipate there to be some impacts on flights due to the limitations of some radio altimeters.

“Oh yeah, it's a big deal, so understanding exactly how it's going to impact us as a traveler, I want to make sure that everyone safe,” Camp said.

AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm The company said Tuesday it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at some airports — it did not say how many — and work with federal regulators to settle a dispute over potential interference from new 5G service.

Representatives with Bradley International Airport told Western Mass News that they are continuing to coordinate closely with the FAA to work through the nationwide issue. They told us, in part:

“The [Connecticut Airport Authority] has been engaged in preparations for weeks in advance of today’s launch of 5G c-band networks across the country, which could impact operations at major U.S. airports. This could result in increased cancellations, delays, and diversions particularly during inclement weather."

The CAA is also strongly advising passengers to check their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.