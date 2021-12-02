WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big changes for travelers are on the way. Passengers entering the country internationally will now be required to show a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours before departure.
President Joe Biden announced a slew of new COVID-19 protocols as the second case of the new variant omicron has been detected in the U.S.
Passengers on board will also have to keep their masks on until mid-March. Some air travelers we talked to had mixed reactions.
President Joe Biden laid out a new plan to fight the emerging COVID-19 variant Omicron on Thursday, a second case was detected in Minnesota.
The administration, quick to respond, updated its COVID-19 travel protocols. Masks will be required during international or other public travel through Mar. 18. This includes air, rail, and bus transportation.
"I think it’s okay. I would rather once we are in the seat take it off it’s hard to breathe but we are trying to keep everyone safe so it’s okay, I don’t mind doing," said Wendy Virgadaula of Middletown, CT.
Offenders could be fined a minimum of 500 dollars and up to $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.