SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Hurricane Dorian expected to hit parts of Florida the scramble is on for travelers heading into the Labor Day weekend.
Western Mass News caught up with passengers aboard a flight from Florida at Bradley International Airport today.
The people interviewed today were flying in from Fort Lauderdale.
While some said they are happy they won't be in Florida when the storm hits, they are concerned about what their homes will look like when they head home.
Ken Roman, a passenger from Florida said he is no stranger to hurricanes, but worries about being away from home.
"My concern is, to be honest, I have already gone through two hurricanes and regards to the hurricane is the wind, the power of the trees, and weeks with no water. Waiting for trucks to come by so that’s my worry my biggest worry," Roman explained.
Dorian is expected to hit parts of Florida on Sunday or Monday.
A couple told Western Mass News they are supposed to catch a flight back to Florida on Labor Day.
But they will have to wait and see...
"If there is a storm we might be delayed or since we are later in the day it might be so backed up that we might not even get out Monday," Florida resident said.
Bradly International Airport told Western Mass News people who are flying back to Florida in the next coming days should check with their airline to confirm their flight status.
"I just asked a stewardess and said what happened if you can’t fly in because the hurricane is about to hit he goes well they will email us or give us information regarding our flight we will probably have to postpone it," Roman said.
Most will be keeping a close eye on the storm.
"You always wonder when you left home and there is a hurricane is about to come and hit us you know you are worried about that. Keeping track of the hurricane on my phone every second," Roman said.
Right now there are 25 communities in Florida under a state of emergency.
