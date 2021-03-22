SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 travel restrictions are easing up in Massachusetts on Monday, which means anyone visiting or returning to the Bay State is no longer required to quarantine. Now, it's only advised.
Union Station was bustling Monday morning as these restrictions lifted. One traveler told us he's not really worried about taking public transit or an influx of people coming from out of state.
“I think as long as the safety procedures are in place, everything should be copacetic, everything should be good,” said Amo Rodriguez from Springfield.
Rodriguez told Western Mass News he feels better about traveling more so now than this time last year
“There wasn't many things open. There was more precautions, everyone was more on edge about everything going on…Now since I've been vaccinated, so now since the vaccine is out and everything is going back to full capacity, I think we're getting back to the normal,” Rodriguez added.
Starting Monday, anyone visiting Massachusetts or residents returning are advised to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, but are no longer required to do it.
However, the recommended quarantine does not apply to anyone:
- Travelers who tested negative in the 72 hours before arriving
- Travelers entering for less than 24 hours
- Travelers who are fully vaccinated
Now with these eased guidelines, Union Station property manager Nicole Sweeney told Western Mass News she expects to eventually see an increase in travelers, though maybe not right away.
“I've noticed that our Fridays, which historically are the biggest travel day of the week for us, have begun to recover a little bit. It's certainly not pre-pandemic levels, but are seeing some more bodies here in the concourse, which is nice…It’s been a long year. It’s been a long year for everyone and people are ready to get out there. They're ready to go visit friends and family,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said all trains and busses are stringent with mask wearing and sanitizing regularly. She said this ease of restrictions is a great step forward for the travel industry.
“As the vaccine program ramps up, hopefully as we get into the mid-summer time and we get more and more people vaccinated, we'll really start to see those numbers pick up and have a nice summer of recovery for our carriers,” Sweeney added.
