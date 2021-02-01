CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage continued with a look at road conditions in Chicopee.
Roads weren’t looking too good. It took Western Mass News around a half-hour just to get over to Chicopee from Springfield. Western Mass News spoke with travelers who said they've seen several cars spinning out on the road.
“I almost crashed the car like three times because there’s a lot of snow,” Pittsfield resident Bryan Orellana said.
The snow continued to hammer western Mass., while Governor Charlie Baker urged all non-emergency employees to stay home, some essential employees are suffering from a nightmare of a commute.
“There’s a lot of snow, and some people are driving crazy too,” Orellana said.
Western Mass News got a first-hand look of the Mass Pike, and the highway was mostly empty all evening except for a few cars here and there.
But some drivers said it seemed not everyone was taking things slow.
“Less people, we’re driving a little bit slower than normal obviously I am, but a couple of people are just zooming by on the left,” Orellana explained.
He said while the highways haven't seen traffic, back roads were jammed packed with workers heading home.
“It’s been pretty rough, a lot of traffic, a lot of people driving crazy. I saw a couple of cars spun out,” Palmer resident Alex Stevenson said.
Those out traveling said road conditions seem dangerous.
“If you have to go outside, just be careful because you’re putting some other people at risk,” Stevenson said.
There is a 40 mph speed limit on the Mass Pike and a tractor-trailer ban until 3 a.m Tuesday. There are two lanes of traffic right now, and plows have come by throughout Monday night.
