AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--People traveling from all across New England for a day of fun at Six Flags New England on Wednesday found the gates closed for damage assessments after Tuesday's storm.

Western Mass News spoke to groups who traveled between two to four hours to get to the park Wednesday. The park announced earlier Wednesday morning they would be closed to clean up the storm damage, but it wasn’t in time for people who were already on the road.

The Silsbee Family from Freeport, Maine, packed their car and traveled over 200-miles early Wednesday morning in hopes of exploring Six Flags News England.

"Well, we all took the day off today. But we’re not going to Six Flags," Amber and Chris Silsbee of Freeport, Maine, said.

To their surprise, the park was closed following Tuesday's storm. Damage visible all around the amusement park, including toppled trees and umbrellas flipped upside down.

The Western Mass News sky drone captured the empty parking lots as the gates remained shut.

the Silsbees told Western Mass News -- they are season ticket holders and were hoping after a year of waiting for covid-19 restrictions to end -- they could finally activate their passes.

"2020 the park was completely closed for the whole season, so we hyped it up to our younger kids. This year you get bigger rides, you get to go, we didn’t go last year, we’re not going today either," Amber and Chris Silsbee said.

the family even purchased a ticket for an additional guest traveling with them.

"They allowed us to buy the ticket, nothing was said, the transaction went through," they said.

They hope to get a refund. Meantime, Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told Western Mass News the amusement park made the right call in closing down rides Wednesday.

So, they assessed their damages and unfortunately, they wanted to do the right thing for patrons, so they decided to close based on their conditions at the time and what they had to do to get right,"

Mayor Sapelli told Western Mass News cleanup crews continue to work around the clock to make sure everyone is safe, both at Six Flags and other places around town hit hard by Tuesday's storm.