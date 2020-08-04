SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is keeping up with damage left behind in Tuesday’s storm.
People are now picking up the pieces after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled across the Connecticut border into western Mass with destructive winds and heavy rain.
“My son was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden we heard a big smash and a big thud and we all came running and it was the tree,” a woman said about the storm.
Western Mass News found damage to a house on River Road in Agawam. The owner did not want to go on camera but said they now have to fix the big gaping hole where the window used to be.
A little further down the same road, a tree crashed on top of power lines, and in neighboring Southwick, the whipping winds sent tree branches crashing down on top of a store.
“A lot of the challenge is just handling storm damage in general. It’s high risk,” said Randy Sample, owner of Arbortech Tree Services.
Sample said several people have already called him to remove trees from their yards or on top of their homes.
“Our objective with storm damage is to minimize the damage to the property or more impact to the home, so we try to utilize all of the equipment we have whether it’s a crane a boom, the trucks,” he said.
Sample said not to cut down any big trees or branches yourself because it's incredibly dangerous.
