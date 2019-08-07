SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Southampton was one of the harder hit communities by Wednesday's storms.
Strong Road has been blocked off by a police cruiser and if you look behind the cruiser, you can see a branch down on the fence of a house.
Just up the street on Valley Road, a branch that came down directly on utility wires. The fire department was also on-scene, but there no reports of any injuries.
Valley Road wasn't the only area to see some damage.
We came across branches down on Strong Road, East Street, and Pleasant Street.
This damage is generally in one area of town. In driving around, we didn't observe much widespread damage.
One homeowner told Western Mass News what happened when the storm rolled through when trees came crashing down on his home.
"The extension in the back of our house is the sunroom. The tops of three different trees fell on that sunroom. They came through where the large picture windows are and smashed right through the large picture window and did damage within the sunroom as well," said Paul Lussier of Southampton.
This storm also came with some power outages.
"The extension in the back of our house is the sunroom. The tops of three different trees fell on that sunroom. They came through where the large picture windows are and smashed right through the large picture window and did damage within the sunroom as well," said Paul Lussier of Southampton.
Eversource reports that as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, over 460 customers are without power. That's down from over 800 customers earlier in the afternoon.
